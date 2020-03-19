A newly surfaced video shows New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley squatting a monster amount in preparation for next season.

They don’t call him “SaQuads” for nothing.

Despite the current coronavirus outbreak, Saquon Barkley isn’t letting anything halt his preparation for the 2020 season.

In a newly surfaced video, the New York Giants running back is seen squatting a monster amount and undergoing a number of other workouts. Barkley is entering his third NFL season and will stop at nothing in order to make it his best yet.

Barkley is coming off a year in which he dealt with a high ankle sprain. It’s a setback that sidelined him for three consecutive games. The injury seemed to slow him down for much of the season, as he failed to reach the century mark in eight straight matchups.

But in spite of the fact that he only played in 13 games, Barkley still reached the 1000-yard mark. He racked up a total of 1,003 yards on 217 carries (4.6 yards per carry) and six touchdowns. Barkley additionally caught 52 balls for 438 yards and two scores through the air.

This comes after his rookie season in which he led the league with 2,028 yards from scrimmage. His efforts earned him the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year Award and a trip to his first Pro Bowl.

Luckily for Saquon, he’ll be working with an offensive coordinator in 2020 who knows how to utilize the run game effectively. In his last four seasons as the Dallas Cowboys head coach, Jason Garrett worked with one of the league’s best in Ezekiel Elliott. The star back has surpassed the 1000-yard mark in three of his four seasons and is a two-time NFL rushing yards leader.

This past year, Elliott rushed for 1,357 yards, a mark that finished fourth in the NFL.