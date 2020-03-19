The New York Giants organization has decided to defer season-ticket payments for the 2020 season amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The coronavirus outbreak has led to many alterations in and around the sports world, and the New York Giants have implemented yet another one this week.

In a statement released on the team’s official website, the organization states they’re deferring season-ticket payments for the upcoming season.

If you were on the six-month plan — where the payments were due March 20 and April 13 — the payment dates are now May 13, Aug. 13, and Sept. 14.

But if you were on the one-time payment plan, the due date will be moved from May 1 to June 1.

The Giants organization is additionally implementing a four-month plan where the initial payment is due on May 13.

Concerns over COVID-19 are greatly affecting the NFL despite the fact that it’s the offseason. While the start of the new league year (March 18, 4:00 p.m. ET) wasn’t changed, public NFL Draft events have been canceled. The NFL additionally decided to delay the start of teams’ offseason programs, which were supposed to begin in April.

Another aspect the outbreak is affecting is the act of undergoing physicals for contracts, which should be going on as we speak due to the fact that free agents are currently coming to agreements with teams.

If this outbreak becomes even worse, who knows what could truly occur? Maybe the preseason becomes pushed back along with the regular season. These are all unfortunate possibilities that the NFL must keep in mind moving forward.