EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 22: Brian Poole #34 and Darryl Roberts #27 of the New York Jets celebrate after a turnover on downs as their teams defeats the Pittsburgh Steelers 16-10 at MetLife Stadium on December 22, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
(Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

Although the New York Jets have been relatively quiet in free agency, they are bringing back cornerback Brian Poole on a manageable deal.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the New York Jets are re-signing cornerback Brian Poole. Schefter reports that the deal is a one-year, $5 million contract with all guaranteed money.

Poole, a slot guy, was one of the more reliable cornerbacks the Jets had in 2019 and he should help stabilize the unit in 2020.

Stay tuned to ESNY for more on this developing story.

