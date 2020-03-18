Although the New York Jets have been relatively quiet in free agency, they are bringing back cornerback Brian Poole on a manageable deal.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the New York Jets are re-signing cornerback Brian Poole. Schefter reports that the deal is a one-year, $5 million contract with all guaranteed money.

Poole, a slot guy, was one of the more reliable cornerbacks the Jets had in 2019 and he should help stabilize the unit in 2020.

