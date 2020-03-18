The New York Giants have reached an agreement with wide receiver and special teams weapon Cody Core ahead of the 2020 season.

On Tuesday, the New York Giants decided to bring back one of their top special teams weapons.

Per Michael Eisen of the Giants official website, New York has signed Cody Core to a two-year extension. Big Blue originally claimed Core off waivers in September of last year after the Cincinnati Bengals waived him in August.

Cincinnati selected Core in the sixth round (No. 199 overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. During his senior season with the Rebels, Core caught 37 balls for 644 yards and four touchdowns through 12 games. Across his entire collegiate career (44 total games), he recorded 83 receptions for 1,297 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Core has spent the majority of his NFL career as a special teams weapon, and he surely succeeded in that department this past year. The 25-year-old was on the field for 62% of the Giants’ special teams plays and was able to rack up eight combined tackles (six solo).

When it comes to the offensive side of the football, Core played just 6% of the snaps in 2019 and recorded three receptions for 28 yards. The offensive snap-count percentage was a career-low for him (four seasons, 51 total games).

Special teams is the name of the game with newly hired head coach Joe Judge, being that he’s worked as a special teams assistant and coordinator in the past. He’ll surely look to put together a dominant group in those regards, and it starts with the retainment of Core.