Remembering the New Jersey Devils’ first-ever “St. Marty’s Day” brings back memories of Martin Brodeur’s brilliance.

While everyone other than the NFL struggles with producing headlines or entertaining content due to the coronavirus pandemic, the New Jersey Devils managed to post something intriguing on Tuesday.

Or should we say on, “St. Marty’s Day.”

New Jersey posted a nostalgic tweet from March 17, 2009, when the Devils not only earned a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks, but two records were set.

Hockey Hall of Famer Martin Brodeur recorded his 552nd career NHL win, which earned him the nod as the NHL’s all-time wins leader. Let’s not forget that Patrik Elias posted an assist that night and the helper bumped No. 26 ahead of John MacLean as the franchise’s all-time points leader with 702.

What a day in #NJDevils history! Flash back to March 17, 2009: READ MORE: https://t.co/qDA3rZneBQ pic.twitter.com/dDaTeP2qFn — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) March 17, 2020

If anyone was in attendance—this hockey enthusiast was—then most recall that the Prudential Center was as loud as it’s ever been—arguably louder than when the Devils took down the New York Rangers in Game 6 of the 2012 Eastern Conference Final.

The reality is that Devils fans should have cherished that moment and treated it as one of the best of all-time for the franchise. There’s a chance, more than likely, something will never happen like that again—a night that memorable during the regular season.

Two New Jersey legends, whose numbers are both retired, breaking NHL and team history on the same night? And on a festive evening at The Rock such as St. Patrick’s Day…Disney is looking for new movie ideas, right?

There’s your next hockey flick—fans could use a new one considering this brutal pandemic.

But sarcasm aside, the majesty of the evening was unforgettable. The chants for Brodeur and Elias are still vibrating throughout the Prudential Center’s walls if you put your ear close enough to listen.

While Brodeur was on the verge of earning a shutout, Marty still portrayed his prime athleticism and his celebration during the postgame was classic. Still, the ceremony was that much better when he started cutting down the twine he defended for two periods.

Let’s not forget that Elias installed an epic image in all Devils fans’ hearts and minds after he skated onto the ice as the second star of the game with a green Leprechaun hat on. The genius idea took everyone by surprise and by that point, left everyone breathless.

It seems that the Devils might have to wait another decade, or more, for another moment that’s remotely close to that night because nothing can actually replicate the amount of excitement at The Rock that St. Patrick’s Day.

If you weren’t there—then yes, you should be jealous, terribly.

Keep in mind that the Devils also earned a franchise-record 51 wins during that regular season. Let’s not forget that those same Blackhawks eventually won three Stanley Cup championships after that campaign, while the Devils have earned almost just as many No. 1 overall selections.

Either way, that night changed Devils’ history forever.

Happy St. Marty’s Day.