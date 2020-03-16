Seton Hall is losing major contributors in the backcourt, but they are already looking at the transfer market for reinforcements.

According to Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers.com, Wichita State standout Erik Stevenson plans to transfer and he has already had more than 15 teams reach out. Big East power Seton Hall is among the teams showing interest in Stevenson.

The 6-foot-3 guard is leaving Wichita State as a result of his deteriorating relationship with head coach Gregg Marshall.

“Coach and I didn’t have a great relationship,” Stevenson said to Taylor Eldridge of The Wichita Eagle. “Obviously we didn’t mesh. That’s probably the biggest reason why I’m leaving. I’ve got to find a better relationship and a better situation.”

Stevenson was a stud during the first half of the season but struggled to play with that same consistency as Wichita State floundered down the stretch. The sophomore averaged 14.1 points per game through the team’s first 16 games and during Wichita State’s final 15 games that number dropped to 7.9.

The talented guard is looking for an opportunity where he can thrive after seeing what can happen when he loses his confidence.

What’s next for Seton Hall?

Adding a talented, versatile guard like Stevenson would be huge for Seton Hall and head coach Kevin Willard. The Pirates are losing seniors Myles Powell and Quincy McKnight in the backcourt.

Powell’s exploits are well known. The 2020 Big East Player of the Year will go down as one of, if not the best player in Seton Hall history. At the very least, he’s in that conversation.

McKnight, on the other hand, is more of an unsung hero. His stifling perimeter defense and calm demeanor on offense helped keep Seton Hall afloat during Powell’s injury woes this past season. Truthfully, the Pirates are losing their most talented player in Powell, but McKnight was the team’s rock in the starting lineup.

Adding a player like Stevenson would go a long way towards restocking the backcourt. With that said, it’s safe to assume that Seton Hall is a longshot. Perhaps Willard can sell Stevenson on the success of McKnight, who transferred into South Orange, NJ from Sacred Heart.

But again, Stevenson is unlikely to end up in the blue and white of Seton Hall. He’s a west coaster, originally hailing from Lacey, WA. Although his plans are still unclear, it wouldn’t be shocking to see him return to somewhere on the left coast. Washington, Oregon, Oregon State, and Gonzaga are among the teams that are interested.

And if Seton Hall can’t lure Stevenson to New Jersey, they’ll have to try and replace Powell and McKnight through other means. Myles Cale, Jared Rhoden, and Shavar Reynolds will need to assume bigger roles. The team will need to rely more on Georgian-big man Sandro Mamukelashvili to carry the scoring load.

In addition to Powell and McKnight, the Pirates are losing standout center Romaro Gill. The 7-foot-2 shot-blocker was one of the best defenders in the country and the Pirates are going to miss his presence in the paint.

Again, Willard will likely look to the transfer market for talent, but he has another 7-foot-2 center—Ike Obiagu—to step into that role. Obiagu played around 10 minutes per game this last season so he has some solid experience already.

Unfortunately, coronavirus fears ended Seton Hall’s NCAA Tournament run before it started. The trio of Powell, McKnight, and Gill will never have the chance to make history for the Pirates.

But life moves on and Willard needs to figure out how to replace these guys.