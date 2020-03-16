The New York Jets have holes to fill this offseason and general manager Joe Douglas is scouring the free-agent market for the right guys.

Joe Douglas is finally beginning his first full offseason as general manager of the New York Jets. Rebuilding the team in the trenches seems to be a top priority for Douglas and he’ll need to snag talent in free agency to put the Jets in position to succeed in 2020.

Although Douglas is expected to heavily invest in the offensive line in the draft, he’s already looking to rebuild the unit via free agency.

New York Jets turn attention to Graham Glasgow as Patriots franchise tag Joe Thuney

The #Jets are expected to ramp up their pursuit of Graham Glasgow after Joe Thuney received tag from #Patriots, per sources. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) March 16, 2020

The Jets were reportedly interested in Joe Thuney, but the New England Patriots took him off the market. With their No. 1 offensive line target off the board, the Jets have to pivot.

Graham Glasgow is now their top target according to multiple sources. Glasgow is an above-average interior offensive lineman who can play both guard and center. He’s expected to command a large contract, though not as large as Thuney’s expected number.

The move would be the Jets’ first step towards solidifying their offensive line for 2020.

New York Jets have serious interest in Dante Fowler

The #Rams did not use their franchise tag on DE Dante Fowler. He’s a free agent. The #Jets are very interested, per sources, and will pursue. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) March 16, 2020

The Jets haven’t had a strong edge rusher in a long time. The last time they had a linebacker with double-digit sack numbers was Calvin Pace in 2013. The last time they had any player with double-digit sacks was Mo Wilkerson in 2015.

Dante Fowler would be a huge change. Fowler had 11.5 sacks in 2019 for the Los Angeles Rams. He’s finally healthy and living up to his potential. Now that he’s hit the open market, the Jets have serious interest in adding him to their defense.

Adding a legitimate pass rusher to the best run defense in the NFL could make the Jets one of the best defenses in the NFL.

New York Jets showing interest in Kyle Van Noy

Could the Jets return the favor to the Patriots? Jets have expressed interest in versatile linebacker Kyle Van Noy: https://t.co/1BMmaefFYL pic.twitter.com/w6hOFfhDVV — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) March 16, 2020

New York needs a new strong side linebacker with Jordan Jenkins hitting free agency. Kyle Van Noy is one of the best strong-side linebackers in the NFL. He’s an elite run defender and he can pressure the quarterback at a good rate.

His signing would be similar to the Jets picking up Calvin Pace in 2008. A veteran edge rusher with a strong personality and above-average play. This wouldn’t be the most flashy signing, but it could improve the Jets’ defense.

New York Jets showing interest in Phillip Dorsett

Just got off the phone with impending FA WR Phillip Dorsett. He told me, teams showing preliminary interest in him include the #NYJ, #SEA, #LAC, #SF, #LVR. He said, "I just want to come in and have a great opportunity to play and showcase how I can really flourish as a player." — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 16, 2020

With Robby Anderson looking unlikely to return, New York needs to find a way to add speed to their team. Phillip Dorsett isn’t the best receiver, but he is fast.

He would be a decent option to stretch the field if Anderson does leave. The issue is that Dorsett doesn’t do much else. He’s a fourth or fifth option on a good offense. He would be the Jets’ second option.

Dorsett makes some sense, but he can’t be the only move the Jets make at wide receiver.

Miami Dolphins showing interest in Brian Poole

Dolphins are actively looking at starting CB market. There is some interest in Cowboys' Byron Jones, as @JosinaAnderson reported. They are also interested in Titans CB Logan Ryan and Jets CB Brian Poole, among others. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 16, 2020

Brian Poole was one of the biggest steals of free agency in 2019. He was the best slot cornerback in football and arguably a top-10 corner in the league. Now he’s back on the market.

The Miami Dolphins have an interest in the former Jet which would be a huge loss for the Jets’ defense. He was the only good corner on the roster in 2019.

The Jets have enough holes on their roster. Opening another at slot corner would put the defense in a difficult spot. That’s especially true when that player goes to a division rival.

New York Jets out of the running for Jordan Jenkins

Here’s some development: The #Jets don’t appear to be in the running anymore to retain LB Jordan Jenkins, according to league sources. He’s expected to sign “elsewhere." Things can obviously change with last-second deal, but it doesn’t look like he’ll be back in green. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) March 16, 2020

Jordan Jenkins was a bright spot on the Jets’ 2019 defense. He set a career-high in sacks while setting the edge in the run game. He proved to be a solid strong-side linebacker.

The Jets can do better than Jenkins and the aforementioned Van Noy comes to mind. Still, it’s a surprise to see the Jets bow out of the running for one of their primary free agents.

They will now need two edge rushers in the 2020 offseason. If they don’t acquire two, they’ll have one of the weakest linebacker corps in the NFL.

Jets have serious interest in Chris Harris Jr.

With the corner market about to get crazy, Jets have their eyes on veteran Chris Harris, who could be a perfect fit … https://t.co/MI6AzFXwM2 pic.twitter.com/Baj3FlU2ev — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) March 16, 2020

According to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, The New York Jets have showed serious interest in Chris Harris Jr. since the combine.

Harris makes little sense for the Jets. He’s older, 31-years-old by the start of the season, and he’s in clear decline. Harris is coming off one of the worst seasons of his career in 2019.

At one time Harris was one of the best CBs in the NFL. Now, he’s not a number one CB. He makes sense on a cheaper short term deal to play slot CB to replace Brian Poole. However, that’s not likely the contract they’re discussing.

Harris isn’t the elite CB he used to be. If the Jets pay him for the player he used to be it’ll show they learned nothing from the Trumaine Johnson debacle.