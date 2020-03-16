The New York Giants are reportedly still working to sign three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney prior to the 2020 season.

Ahead of the new league year (Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. ET), the New York Giants are taking a look at the market for pass rushers. Many of them have been tagged by their respective teams. But arguably the biggest name of them all, Jadeveon Clowney, is set to hit free agency.

And according to Art Stapleton of USA Today, the Giants are indeed still seeking the 27-year-old.

Still hearing #NYGiants are involved in pursuit of Jadeveon Clowney, per source. Not sure where they stand, but at least one team in that chase convinced #NYG are legitimate contenders. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) March 16, 2020

Despite Clowney’s potential price tag — he may be seeking $22-23 million annually, per Ralph Vacchiano of SNY — the six-year pro has yet to hit the double-digit sack mark in a single season. His career-high is 9.5, set in 2017. Thus, it may not be the greatest idea to sign Clowney to a deal of that financial magnitude.

Nonetheless, the Giants could use that ferocious playstyle on the defensive side of the ball. Clowney would also bring that veteran presence to a defense that includes young guys like Dexter Lawrence and potentially Isaiah Simmons. New York may select the Clemson linebacker with their first-round pick in the upcoming draft.

In his first year with the Seahawks in 2019, Clowney recorded 31 combined tackles with just three sacks in 13 games.

The latter-most number is another downside to Clowney. Throughout his six years in the league, he’s played a full 16-game season just once (2017). The health is a concern, which may lead to teams either passing on him or offering a per-year total that’s less than what he ultimately desires.