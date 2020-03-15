Amid the MLS suspension, New York City FC fans live-streamed a FIFA 20 showing of the team’s scheduled encounter with FC Dallas.

It’s official, nothing on earth can stop the New York City FC fans from watching their team play. Even after the MLS suspended their season for 30 days because of coronavirus, the loyal NYCFC fans still found a way to watch the game their team was supposed to play versus F.C. Dallas on Saturday.

Die-hard New York fan, Andy Bajaña, streamed a FIFA 20 game (computer vs. computer) of the two teams playing each other on NYCFC’s Facebook.

There was only one minor issue, the venue where New York was scheduled to play wasn’t available on FIFA—Citi Field. They’d have to play MLB: The Show to find their home field. Besides that, everything else was perfect, the game was played at 12:30 p.m. ET and the MLS match-ball was available. NYCFC’s home-opener was taking place by any means necessary.

The match started as NYCFC’s MLS season began. They lost their first two matches, 1-0. Again, The Pigeons went down 1-0. But this time, they rallied back to knot the score at two goals apiece, with finishes from Maximiliano Moralez and Keaton Parks.

Some of the NYCFC supporters were thrilled to rack their first point of the MLS season.

“We got a point!!!” New York fan, Brian Michael, commented on the live-stream.

Another supporter, Anthony Buckley, wanted a victory and demanded the club fire their new head coach, “[Ronny] Delia out!”

Their team didn’t win but at least they watched them play together—somewhat. It did appease the suffering brought on by the MLS suspension.

“I think it definitely did ease the pain, a lot of people enjoyed it and I was surprised too,” Bajaña said.

“[The MLS suspension] sucks, but what can you do? Obviously, the health and safety of our players comes first, but still, what can you do?”

New York’s next game was supposed to be their Scotiabank Champions League encounter versus Tigres UANL on Tuesday. The NYCFC fans will be watching this match, as well, rooting for their team to advance to the semifinals in their first appearance in the tournament.