In New York, we are still waiting for legal online gambling, while NJ sports betting and online casino options emerge rapidly. Casino players in NJ can play from the comforts of your very own home, desktop, or mobile device, enjoying slots, blackjack, video poker, and more.

BetMGM Online Casino NJ is the casino of choice for New Jersey residents and visitors as they offer a FREE $25 bet, up to a $1,000 deposit bonus, and over 400 online casino games and a top-notch VIP program.

Why do users like playing on BetMGM.com?

Earn Rewards towards all MGM Properties while playing the online casino! Frequent promotions, generous bonus offers, and more. Over 400 casino games. Desktop or mobile on iOS and Android platforms. Get $25 FREE just for signing up! Up to a $1,000 deposit bonus for new casino users.

BetMGM Online Casino Game Selection

The BetMGM online casino game selection is massive with over 400 total games, allowing you to play many different types of slots, table games, and more. BetMGM online casino is offering:

Slots, including progressive jackpot options.

Hundreds of different slot games including Black Knight, That’s Magic, and more.

Jackpot and Progressive Slots

Table Games

Roulette

Craps

Casino Hold’Em Poker

Blackjack

Video Poker

Deuces Wild

Jacks or Bettor

Bonus Poker

And more! Virtual Sports Virtual Horses Virtual Greyhounds Virtual Motorcycles Virtual Cars Virtual Soccer



Free $1,000 Bonus at BetMGM Online Casino

It is quite simple when it comes down to choosing which online casino to play at. It is all about the bonuses. Which online casino gives me the most bang for my buck? That is what BetMGM Online Casino is all about. Take a look at what you get as a new casino user.

When you LOCK IN OUR BETMGM BONUS CODE you will get the following:

$25 FREE – no deposit required. Just sign up! 100% deposit match up to $1,000, minimum deposit is $10. The BetMGM bonus is the best welcome bonus available.

The BetMGM New Player Welcome Package includes the above, but the only kicker is players must accumulate 150 iRewards Points to release the $25 free plan bonus for withdrawal.

One drawback is that the bonus is 20x wagering requirement, but it can be used for more than just slots, which helps! Bonus offers expire seven days after accounts are registered, so act fast!

BetMGM Online Casino offers various other promotions from time to time, which can all be found under “Promotions” on the desktop or mobile platform. Be sure to see full terms and conditions on any promotions at BetMGM Online Casino.

BetMGM VIP Program

One perk players will choose is based upon a respective site (or casino) and their VIP Rewards Program. BetMGM has one of, if not the, best program out there.

With BetMGM’s Loyalty Program (iRewards), players earn reward points for wagering on table games and slots.

These points can be redeemed for:

Comps at MGM Resort properties (Hotel Rooms, Shows, Restaurants)

Bonus Dollars (Casino and/or Poker)

Online Store Items (vary)

The rewards program is based on different tiers. The different tiers are:

Sapphire – Standard Tier

Pearl – 25,000 Points

Gold – 75,000 Points

Platinum – 200,000 Points

Noir – Invite Only

How can you earn points? Each of the following earns one (1) rewards point.

Slots – $5

Progressives – $10

Roulette – $25

Video Poker – $20

Blackjack – $25

Craps – $25

The BetMGM Rewards program is one of the many reasons to try (and stick with) the BetMGM Online Casino, given you can earn points via any game, and have plenty to gain especially if you enjoy getting comps at MGM Resort properties.

BetMGM App & Online Casino Platforms

You can play at NJ.BetMGM.com on a few platforms:

Downloadable Client on desktop. Browser-based Client (Google Chrome and other browsers) Mobile Apps

The mobile app does not have the full capabilities as the website or downloadable client.

For now, it’s best to use a browser than the mobile application. On mobile, you can play slots (limited), but also blackjack, roulette, poker.

The BetMGM Online Casino has a casino app that is easy to find in the Apple App store, along with their additional digital property via Borgata Casino.

Emerging competition from the DraftKings Online Casino NJ has been muted thus far, as the casino is built into the DraftKings Sports Betting app. Given that the BetMGM Online Casino app can be found by searching in the App Store, the simplicity is attractive.

Online Cashier Options

BetMGM allows for many banking options for your convenience:

Deposit Options:

eCheck

Online Banking

Visa and Mastercard

Neteller

PayNearMe

Cash at the Borgata Casino Cage (BetMGM owns the Borgata)

Withdrawal Options:

eCheck

Neteller

Cash at the Cage

Check by Mail

Customer Support

NJ.BetMGM.com offers a full customer service team that is available 24/7 by email and phone. There is an online help and FAQ section as well, which will answer plenty of questions.

Sign up at the BetMGM Online Casino by using our BetMGM BONUS CODE, and get your FREE $25 and first-time deposit bonus of 100% match up to $1,000.

BETMGM ONLINE CASINO FAQ

IS BETMGM CASINO LEGAL IN NEW JERSEY?

Yes. All casino games are tested, approved and monitored by the NJ Division of Gaming enforcement or NJDGE. The BetMGM Online Casino (BETMGM) is a licensed and legal online casino, and is subject to the regulations of the state of New Jersey, which ensures both safe and fair play.

DOES BETMGM OFFER LIVE DEALERS GAMES ON THEIR NJ CASINO SITE?

Yes, live dealer games are available at BETMGM. The current library of games includes:

1. Blackjack

2. Roulette

3. Baccarat

4. Unlimited Blackjack

DO I HAVE TO LIVE IN NEW JERSEY TO PLAY?

No. You strictly just have to be located inside the state of New Jersey to play, as long as you are 21 years of age or older and eligible to play at the BetMGM Online Casino.