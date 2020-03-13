New Jersey gamblers may need to look for alternative options if they want to get their fix over the coming weeks and months. And Borgata’s online casino offers just that.

A virtual trip to the casino, the online casino app from Borgata offers everything you would come to expect inside the physical casino all from the comfort of your own home.

Sign up for Borgata online casino here and get a $600 deposit match.

Online gambling has been available in New Jersey for some time, but it may experience its biggest boost ever as people are forced to stay out of physical casinos, but gamble from home.

Borgata’s online casino offers online slots, table games – including with a live dealer – scratch cards, jackpots, and even virtual sports betting.

This is all done from the comfort of your home, inside an app, safe and securely.

To get started, you can click here and be taken to Borgata’s homepage, where new users can claim $20 free without depositing any money.

If you like what you see and do decide to make a deposit, Borgata will match it up to $600, meaning they’ll credit your account up to $600 to be used to gamble.

Undoubtedly, New Jersey residents are going to look for means of entertainment while they may be stuck at home.

Online gaming, both video gaming and gambling, is sure to be huge. And since Borgata is the most popular Atlantic City casino, it only makes sense that customers will likely flock to their online offering, which is available on iOS, Android, and through desktop.

In case you’re wondering if it is legal to gamble online in New Jersey, it sure is. In fact, it’s been legal for several years now. New Jersey has been one of the leading states with online gaming, becoming not only the first state to offer online casinos but also online sports betting. The latter won’t serve much good as most sports are canceled for the time being, but online casino games, which are mostly virtual and have no limitation or public exposure, can continue on.

While Borgata’s online casino may appeal to the traditional online gambler, for the younger demographic, we’d probably recommend DraftKings casino offering.

Built inside their sportsbook app, DraftKings online casino offers everything you would find in Borgata, but they also offer a custom online blackjack experience and an overall better interface that might be more familiar to younger bettors.

Sign up for Borgata’s online casino here.