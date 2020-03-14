Former New York Giants wide receiver Del Shofner, who spent time with Big Blue from 1961-67, passed away this week at the age of 85.

A legendary New York Giants receiver has sadly passed away.

This past week, Del Shofner, who played with the Giants from 1961-67, died at the age of 85. Shofner passed away due to natural causes.

The Los Angeles Rams originally selected Shofner in the first round (No. 11 overall) of the 1957 draft out of Baylor. During his time at the collegiate level, Shofner was named the MVP of the 1957 Sugar Bowl. Baylor ousted Tennessee 13-7 in that very matchup.

Shofner spent four years with the Rams prior to heading to the other side of the country to play seven seasons for New York.

Across his entire career, Shofner was named to five Pro Bowls and was a five-time first-team All-Pro. His 1,097 receiving yards in 1958 led the league. His efforts in the succeeding decade earned him a spot on the NFL 1960s All-Decade Team.

In 125 career games (103 starts), Shofner caught 349 balls for 6,470 yards and 51 touchdowns. During his time with the Giants (78 games, 61 starts), he recorded a total of 239 receptions for 4,315 yards and 35 scores.

While in New York, Shofner played four years alongside Hall of Fame quarterback Y.A. Tittle. The two of them helped lead the Giants to NFL Championship appearances in 1961, 1962, and 1963. Big Blue lost each of those title games, with the first two defeats coming at the hands of the Green Bay Packers and the final one coming against the Chicago Bears.

Shofner is survived by three children, Laurie Shofner Corwin, David Shofner, and Stacey Gates. He’s additionally survived by five grandchildren.