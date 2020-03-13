New York Giants center Jon Halapio has earned a performance-based pay total for his time on the field this past season.

In the NFL, a number of players every year earn what’s called “performance-based pay.” This pay total — part of a program — is for players whose time on the field exceeded their salary levels.

For this past season, New York Giants center Jon Halapio is one of the individuals to receive the financial award. His combined total will be $520,454, which is 16th in the NFL.

Here’s the full list of top 25 combined earners from performance-based pay and the veteran pool for 2019. pic.twitter.com/c7N5SzyotL — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 12, 2020

Halapio played in 15 games (all starts) in his fourth season with the Giants in 2019. During that span, he allowed .5 sacks for a total of 4.5 yards. He additionally committed three penalties for a total of 20 yards.

He was part of an offensive line who struggled mightily in 2019, tying for 19th in the league with 43 allowed sacks and 30th with 119 allowed quarterback hits.

The 28-year-old signed a one-year deal worth $645,000 before the 2019 campaign. He was slated to be the team’s starting center the year prior but missed 14 games after suffering a broken right ankle and lower leg in a Week 2 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Halapio did a good job staying out of the trainer’s room this past season, only missing the Week 10 loss to the New York Jets due to a hamstring injury.

It’s unclear what Halapio’s future holds, as he’s set to be a restricted free agent this offseason. His backup, Spencer Pulley, is actually making more money and is under contract for a longer period of time. The Giants inked Pulley to a three-year deal worth $8.025 million prior to 2019.

Thus, there’s a chance Big Blue could part ways with Halapio and stick with Pulley moving forward. Pulley appeared in 13 games and started in nine for the Giants during Halapio’s 2018 absence.