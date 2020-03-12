The New York Giants have re-signed fullback Elijhaa Penny to a two-year deal ahead of the upcoming 2020 season.

In a football era where the fullback position has become outdated, the New York Giants are going with the “chicken salad on rye” approach.

On Wednesday, Big Blue decided to re-sign Elijhaa Penny to a two-year deal. Penny has been with the Giants much of the last two years. He was slated to become a restricted free agent this offseason.

The 26-year-old originally played his college ball at the University of Idaho, where he spent time as a running back. In his senior season in 2015, he rushed for 1,159 yards on a 4.7 yards-per-carry rate with 10 touchdowns. He additionally caught 27 balls for 239 yards and two scores through the air.

Penny rushed for 589 yards and 12 touchdowns during his junior campaign the year prior.

He then signed with the Arizona Cardinals in May 2016 after going undrafted. Having spent time there until 2018, Penny played in all 16 games in 2017, carrying the ball 31 times for 124 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He additionally spent plenty of time on their practice squad.

The Giants signed Penny off the Arizona practice squad in September 2018. He’s been in East Rutherford since, and will now remain there for the foreseeable future.

Penny is a great weapon to utilize in the backfield especially when you possess a struggling offensive line. Running backs Saquon Barkley and Wayne Gallman need the proper blocking, and Penny can pick up the slack from the so-called “hog mollies.”

With Penny back and hopefully the offensive line improved through the draft or free agency, look for the Giants to have a dominant running game in 2020. Running the football effectively will be crucial, especially with a dominant back in Barkley and a young quarterback in Daniel Jones, who would have much pressure taken off of him.