Former New York Jets center Nick Mangold praises quarterback Sam Darnold during an appearance on Good Morning Football.

Year No. 3 is expected to be a big season for New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold. The young player should be able to make the necessary adjustments in order to blossom into an extremely talented NFL quarterback. He’ll have numerous offensive weapons around him, which is also an obvious plus.

Success starts with the right work ethic and attitude. And during an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, former Jets center Nick Mangold praised Darnold on those very qualities.

.@nyjets legend and former 7x pro bowl center @nickmangold joined us this morning to break down everything you need to know about the Jets 2020 season. "I love Darnold's mentality, the way he goes about things, the way he talks, the way he commands a huddle." pic.twitter.com/c0LWMqJJNF — GMFB (@gmfb) March 11, 2020

“I love [Darnold’s] mentality, the way he goes about things, the way he talks, the way he commands the huddle and everything,” Mangold said.

During his sophomore campaign, Darnold threw for 3,024 yards on a 61.9% completion rate with 19 touchdowns and 13 picks. The potential success at the beginning of the season was hindered by his mononucleosis diagnosis, which sidelined him for three games. Thus, he was unable to play his first 16-game slate. Darnold missed a trio of matchups during his rookie year with a sprained right foot.

Mangold emphasized that one of the main goals should be to keep everyone healthy. Jets fans surely hope New York accomplishes that in 2020.

The team was 0-3 with Darnold out, fielding the likes of Trevor Siemian and Luke Falk, both of whom didn’t impress whatsoever. Siemian actually suffered a season-ending ankle injury in his first start of the year against the Cleveland Browns (Week 2).

If Darnold can just stay on the field and build on what he was able to do in 2019, then this team could really make strides. If you paid attention, you saw that they actually made a significant leap last year. The team went 6-2 in the final eight games after starting out 1-7. The period of success included wins over ballclubs like the Oakland Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Buffalo Bills. The latter organization actually secured a wild-card spot in the postseason.

An offense that includes Darnold, Pro Bowl running back Le’Veon Bell, a hopefully healthy Chris Herndon at tight end, and possibly an improved offensive line could do wonders for this organization in 2020 and beyond.