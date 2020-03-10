The New York Giants will possess three compensatory picks in the upcoming draft, which brings their total number of selections to 10.

This April, the New York Giants will embark on their third consecutive draft with a top-10 selection. It’s a depressing state to be in if your team struggles mightily for a number of years. Nonetheless, every spring brings optimism that the organization will make the right decisions with the future in mind.

Prior to Tuesday, Big Blue had seven picks in the upcoming draft. But now, that total has increased.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Giants will receive three compensatory picks this offseason, bringing their selection count to 10. These picks will include one in the third round (No. 99 overall), and a pair in the seventh round (No. 247 and No. 255 overall).

Compensatory picks can only be between rounds 3-7 and are selections awarded to a team that lost more compensatory free agents than it acquired the year prior.

The Giants’ third-round compensatory pick was due to the loss of Pro Bowl safety Landon Collins, who signed with the division-rival Washington Redskins in 2019 after four seasons in East Rutherford.

What do they do with all these picks?

The Giants have multiple holes in their roster that they’ll need to fill this offseason. Their top pick is currently the No. 4 overall selection, but they could trade back to No. 5 or 6. Regardless, many fans like Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons, who could be the leader this New York defense needs.

Others believe drafting an offensive tackle with the first-round pick is the right move. Nate Solder hasn’t really impressed since the Giants acquired him in 2018 and Mike Remmers will likely sign somewhere else this offseason. Fortunately, this draft class is stacked with talented tackles, such as Alabama’s Jedrick Wills and Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs.

In the later rounds, the Giants should definitely look to take both a cornerback and an edge rusher. You can never go wrong with depth at either position, and if we’re being completely honest, both spots struggled last year.

The Giants defense allowed 264.1 passing yards per game (28th in the league) and only recorded 36 total sacks (22nd in the league) this past season.

Another young receiver and tight end could prove to be beneficial choices as well, especially if Sterling Shepard and Evan Engram suffer injuries again in 2020.