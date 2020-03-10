Kevin Durant is still working his way back from his Achilles injury, but he’s already turning heads at Brooklyn Nets practice.

Just for a second, try and forget everything you have heard about the Brooklyn Nets over the past few days. Instead, watch this video of Kevin Durant dunking and think of the future.

Oh my goodness Kevin Durant! 👀 (via tdurant / Instagram) pic.twitter.com/jO7hLvceJk — Christopher Lavinio (@ChrisLavinio) March 10, 2020

That’s all Nets fans need to think about right now. The divorce between Brooklyn and Kenny Atkinson was not pretty. The Nets are making headlines for all the wrong reasons after the messy end to Atkinson’s tenure.

But Durant’s eventual return will clear the browser history on any drama that took place during the 2019-20 season. The former MVP and two-time Finals MVP averaged 26.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game during the 2018-19 season with the Golden State Warriors. If he can return to that level of production, the Nets are in business.

With all the drama taking place off the court, it’s important to remember how good the Nets can be on the court. If Durant returns to full health—or even close to it—the Nets are going to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. Kyrie Irving has his own injury concerns, but if his recent shoulder surgery does the trick, Brooklyn is going to be a legitimate title contender.

It doesn’t matter who the coach is, the Nets have the talent to be one of the best teams in the league. If Atkinson’s firing taught us anything, it’s that more change is likely coming in Brooklyn. Aside from Durant, Irving, and DeAndre Jordan, no one is completely safe.