With the final quarter of the regular-season slate now underway, the Brooklyn Nets have decided to recall rookie forward Nicolas Claxton from their G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets.

Claxton has gone back and forth between Brooklyn and Long Island this year. The Nets originally drafted the 20-year-old out of the University of Georgia in the second round (No. 31 overall) of the 2019 NBA Draft.

Claxton has played 15 games with the NBA squad this year, having averaged 4.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists on 56.3% shooting from the field. The last matchup he took part in with Brooklyn was the Feb. 28 road loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

He’s additionally participated in nine games (five starts) with Long Island. During that span, he’s averaged 16.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists on 65.9% shooting from the field.

The rookie has shown he can succeed in the NBA and be a good fit within this Brooklyn roster. He’ll now possess the opportunity to prove himself even more.

This move comes just a few days after Brooklyn decided to part ways with head coach Kenny Atkinson. The veteran coach conjured up a head-coaching record of 118-190 during his time with the Nets. Brooklyn is indeed struggling thus far in the 2019-20 campaign (29-34) but is still in seventh place in the Eastern Conference.

It’s unclear how much playing time Claxton will receive in the coming weeks. He’s averaged 12.5 minutes per game in his 15 NBA appearances.

Brooklyn will begin a four-game West Coast road trip on Tuesday with a 10:30 p.m. ET matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. They’ll then take on the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, and Sacramento Kings on Thursday, Friday, and Sunday, respectively.