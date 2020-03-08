Pro Football Focus believes the New York Jets should consider drafting Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy this April.

After another season in which they missed the playoffs — the ninth consecutive, to be exact — it’s clear the New York Jets have a number of holes to fill. This includes at the offensive line position, which struggled heavily last year and was arguably the lowest point of the entire organization. But what’s interesting is that the line’s performance was so below-average that it may be causing people to overlook the obvious issue at wide receiver.

With Quincy Enunwa’s future unknown and Robby Anderson possibly exiting East Rutherford, the Jets need a stud receiver to grow with quarterback Sam Darnold. Luckily, they possess the No. 11 pick in the upcoming draft. Some people believe they should use this selection on Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy, including Ben Linsey of Pro Football Focus.

Linsey recently chose Jeudy as the Jets’ “prospect fit.”

“Jeudy and [Oklahoma’s] CeeDee Lamb have been neck-and-neck in the pre-draft process, and they are here at PFF as well,” Linsey writes. “Jeudy comes in at fifth on the PFF Big Board. Lamb is a spot behind at sixth. With the expected run on offensive tackles and quarterbacks, there’s a chance both guys are on the board when the Jets pick at 11. They might want to target an offensive lineman themselves, but getting someone like Jeudy would be a more impactful addition to their offense, particularly if Robby Anderson leaves. He could step in as the No. 1 wide receiver Sam Darnold hasn’t seen so far in his Jets career.”

Jeudy would be a great addition to an offense that already possesses a number of talented players. A group including him, Darnold, and running back Le’Veon Bell could have the potential to thrive for years, especially with an offensive head coach in Adam Gase.

In 13 games for the Crimson Tide last year, Jeudy caught 77 balls for 1,163 yards and 10 touchdowns. His achievements earned him first-team All-SEC honors.

Darnold has a high ceiling along with the potential to be a Pro Bowl quarterback in this league, but he needs a consistent, reliable weapon. Someone he could look towards at any point during the game. Someone he can trust to make the big plays in the big moments.

Jeudy could very much be that guy.