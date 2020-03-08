With the NFL training combine in the books, here’s an updated look at a seven-round mock draft for the New York Giants.

The first major event of the NFL offseason is in the books. Last week the football world descended on Indianapolis for the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. There the New York Giants and the rest of the league had the chance to evaluate the top talent in this year’s draft class.

With the combine in the books, the projections of when players will come off the board are starting to take closer shape.

Two weeks ago, we released offseason mock draft 1.0 for the New York Giants. Now it’s time to update the projections given combine results.

Here’s a look at what the Giants may do with all eight of their currently projected draft picks.

Round 1 (4): Isaiah Simmons, LB Clemson

While an offensive tackle is the Giants biggest need heading into the offseason, Isaiah Simmons’ combine performance makes him nearly impossible to pass up at four.

Simmons ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash to lead all linebackers and impressed with a 39-inch vertical and 11-foot broad jump.

Not only can he play the middle linebacker position at an elite level, but he often drops back in coverage and plays as a safety.

At Clemson last season Simmons made 16.5 tackles for a loss with eight of those being sacks and defended eight passes with three interceptions.

Simmons can do a little bit of everything and be the defensive playmaker the Giants so badly need.

Isaiah Simmons is a 6'4, 238-pound LB. And he just ran a 4.39 😳⚡ (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/JKDH5pBOd4 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 1, 2020

Round 2 (36): Zack Baun, EDGE Wisconsin

There’s no change in this projection from Mock Draft 1.0. Despite already going defense in round one, the Giants will still have a need for an edge rusher that Zack Baun can fill.

Baun made 19.5 tackles for loss and recorded 12.5 sacks at Wisconsin in 2019 while also making an interception and forcing two fumbles.

Baun made 19.5 tackles for loss and recorded 12.5 sacks at Wisconsin in 2019 while also making an interception and forcing two fumbles.

At the combine, Baun ran a 4.65 40-yard dash, which was above the average 4.70 time posted by edge rushers.

His ability to get to the quarterback is something that the Giants can benefit from as they look to build a defense with multiple playmakers.

Zack Baun with a 4.65💥👀 pic.twitter.com/0PST9vXd8j — IKE Badgers (@IKE_Badgers) March 2, 2020

Round 4 (100): Logan Stenberg, IOL Kentucky

Know as ‘Mr. Nasty’ Kentucky’s Logan Stenberg can bring much-needed physicality to the Giants offensive line.

The 6’6 322 pound guard was named a Second-Team All-American and First-Team SEC offensive lineman in 2019 after he helped block for a Kentucky rushing attack that finished fourth in the nation with 3,624 yards.

Stenberg has been among the most reliable lineman in college football the last four seasons as he made 39 straight starts for the Wildcats without missing a game.

With a need for another offensive guard, Stenberg would fill a need for the Giants and bulk up an offensive line that has struggled for several seasons.

UK’s Logan Stenberg burying defensive linemen in one-on-one’s pic.twitter.com/C4OANS2IX4 — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) January 22, 2020

Round 5 (132): Collin Johnson, WR Texas

The Giants have three quality wide receivers in Darius Slayton, Golden Tate and Sterling Sheppard, but none of them have size for Daniel Jones to throw up to in the red zone. Texas wideout Collin Johnson can bring that much needed size to the Giants offense.

Johnson is a 6’6 receiver who caught 15 touchdowns in four years with the Longhorns. In 2019 he was held to just seven games due to a hamstring injury but still managed to catch 38 passes with three touchdown grabs.

With an offseason to recover, Johnson should be back at full health come offseason workouts, which should make selecting him a low-risk, high-reward option for the Giants.

Collin Johnson. What a catch. pic.twitter.com/YCIp4T2BRl — Max Olson (@max_olson) September 22, 2018

Round 6 (142): Lamar Jackson, CB Nebraska

The Giants are likely to address the cornerback position in free agency, meaning they can wait till later in the draft too add a depth piece. Lamar Jackson from Nebraska is a perfect fit to fill that depth role.

As a senior in 2019, Jackson defended 12 passes, grabbed three interceptions and forced two fumbles.

At 6’3, Jackson would bring size to a relatively small Giants cornerback group and upside that could eventually land him a significant role in the New York secondary.

I see Nebraska DB Lamar Jackson as a day two or three pick in the NFL Draft. His length (6'3") will be attractive to a lot of teams, but his balls skills are what makes him next level. #WNSFilm pic.twitter.com/dEJf8Z2ASH — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) November 4, 2019

Round 7 (195): Shyheim Carter, S Alabama

Like the cornerback position, the Giants need depth at the safety position. Alabama’s Shyheim Carter can provide that depth and bring a winning attitude to the New York locker room.

At Alabama, Carter helped the Tide reach the National Championship game three times and win it all in 2018.

As a starter the past two seasons, he made a total of 86 tackles, defended 17 passes and grabbed three interceptions.

Adding an experienced winner and playmaker late in the draft can only benefit a Giants team looking to make a culture change.

Round 7 (215): Rico Dowdle, RB South Carolina

When Saquon Barkley was forced to miss four games with a high ankle sprain last season, the Giants need for a reliable second running back reared its’ ugly head. Rico Dowdle out of South Carolina can fill that void.

Dowdle ran for 2,167 yards in four seasons at South Carolina with 16 career rushing touchdowns and added 490 receiving yards with three touchdowns. His most impressive stat was averaging 5.1 yards per carry as he helped the Gamecocks move up the field nearly every time he was handed the football.

To best protect Barkley and continue success even if he were to miss a game, the Giants should consider drafting a back such as Dowdle late in the draft.

Rico Dowdle is just flat out pushing it. The best back on the roster. Not even close. pic.twitter.com/GKLnVOprmd — Paul Huggins (@ninemiles45) September 19, 2019

Round 7 (217): Jon Runyan, OT Michigan A team can never have too many options on the offensive line. The Giants can add even more depth there with the selection of Michigan offensive tackle Jon Runyan. Runyan is a Two-time All-Big Ten honoree as he earned first-team honors in 2018 and second-team in 2019. The 6-5 lineman is a native of nearby Moorestown, New Jersey, and could quickly become a fan favorite that many hope makes the roster during training camp. Jon Runyan impressive day for sure. ⁦@UMichFootball⁩ pic.twitter.com/dCfyhV0nci — Gerry DiNardo (@gerrydinardo) January 13, 2020