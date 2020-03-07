A topsy-turvey third quarter was the deciding factor for the New York Guardians’ first-ever road victory in Arlington.

A few big bombs in a baseball stadium was enough for a New York team to earn a crucial win, but Louisville Sluggers were nowhere to be found.

The New York Guardians put up 372 yards of offense, including 143 on the ground, as they crushed the Dallas Renegades by a 30-12 final at Globe Life Field in Arlington on Saturday evening.

A de facto pitcher’s duel broke out in Arlington in the early stages, with the two squads uniting to allow only two field goals each. Both Matthew McCrane and Austin MacGinnis remained perfect on the year with their pairs of triples, while the defense held strong with constant pressure.

New York did provide some highlights via the play of Mekale McKay, who made several highlight-reel catches.

The Guardians (3-2) were the first to break through into the end zone. Opening the second half with an eight-play, 76-yard trek, the Guardians grabbed the lead back with a one-yard scoring rush from reserve quarterback Marquise Williams. The two-point try was no good, but New York was nursing a 12-6 lead in the second half.

Things spiraled into gridiron chaos from there on out. After a Dallas three-out-out, the Guardians began another trek to the end zone, but the Renegades stole the ball via a Josh Hawkins interception as a brawl broke out on the field. A player from each side wound up getting ejected, but the Guardians didn’t lose a step.

After forcing another punt, New York completed the longest play in their infantile franchise history. Luis Perez hooked up with Colby Pearson for an 80-yard touchdown to make it a two-possession affair. The Guardians would then go on to score on an interception returned for a touchdown by Ryan Mueller. Three extra points were earned via subsequent end zone entries from Justin Stockton (two) and Mekale McKay (one).

Relative sanity reigned from there on out. McCrane added another field goal before the Guardians forced one more turn over, this one via another tip to the hands of tackle Toby Johnson, allowing the Guardians to run out a good chunk of the remaining clock.

In their win over the Renegades (2-3) were paced by 58 rushing yards from Darius Victor. Stockton complimented with 41 yards on five carries in his first extended action. Perez earned 229 yards passing in his second XFL start, while McKay had 67 yards on a trio of catches.

The Guardians return to MetLife Stadium this Saturday, welcoming in the undefeated Houston Roughnecks (2 p.m. ET, ABC).

