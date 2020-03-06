Three-time Pro Bowler Jadeveon Clowney is reportedly interested in signing with the New York Giants this offseason.

The NFL free agency period is less than two weeks away, as fans patiently wait to see where numerous talented individuals will sign. The list of players whose contracts expire this offseason seems never-ending, and within that group is three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney.

At 27 years old, Clowney has proved to be one of the league’s best at his position. Thus, he’ll definitely be of high demand this offseason. A multitude of organizations will seek his talents and this could include the struggling but optimistic New York Giants.

And luckily for Big Blue, Clowney isn’t shying away from the possibility of playing in East Rutherford. According to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, the 2014 No. 1 overall pick is interested in suiting up for New York.

The Texans originally took Clowney with the aforementioned draft selection. He spent five seasons there before Houston shipped him off to the Seattle Seahawks right before the start of the 2019 regular season.

In 75 career games, the pass rusher has racked up 32 career sacks. He’s yet to reach a double-digit sack total in any season in the pros, which is disappointing. Nonetheless, he totaled 9.5 sacks, 59 combined tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 21 quarterback hits, and two forced fumbles in 2017 — arguably his most productive campaign.

Per a source close to Vacchiano, Clowney may be seeking a contract that carries a per-year total of $22-23 million. The Giants possess nearly $74 million in cap room at the moment, according to Over The Cap. Regardless of that available space, they may still be reluctant to pay him a salary of that magnitude.

The Giants do need to bolster the pass rush though. Last year, Big Blue finished with 36 total sacks, a mark that ranked 22nd in the league. In 2018, they tied for 30th with just 30 sacks. It’s a glaring hole that they must address, but they could look to a familiar face to assist them.

Edge rusher Markus Golden will become a free agent this offseason. The Giants signed him to a one-year, $3.75 million contract before 2019, which was essentially a prove-it deal. Golden had dealt with a number of injuries in the years prior, only playing in four and 11 games for the Arizona Cardinals in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

Golden recorded a team-high 10 sacks for the Giants last year. His price tag will thus increase this offseason, but Big Blue should still make a push to bring him back.