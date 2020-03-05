PointsBet is now open for business and taking legal online sports wagers in Indiana after officially launching earlier today.

The news comes on the heels of a January announcement from the Indiana Gaming Commission that the increasingly popular online sportsbook received a temporary vendor license.

Though PointsBet’s March arrival was widely expected by industry experts, its launch today ensures that it will be fully operational ahead of March Madness.

Bettors in the Hoosier State will be able to place wagers on a variety of professional sports leagues and college basketball’s postseason action. Each year, the immensely popular NCAA Tournament is one of the United States’ most popular betting events.

Today’s launch also ensures that locals will be able to place action at PointsBet on the Big Ten Tournament, which begins next weekend at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis and runs through Selection Sunday.

The Australian-based PointsBet officially entered the Indiana sports betting market last July when it agreed to a 20-year pact with Penn National Gaming, owners of Lawrenceburg’s Hollywood Casino. As is the case in other states where sports betting is currently legal, retail casinos are permitted to offer skins that allow online sportsbooks to operate their brands through licensing agreements.

Following in the footsteps of industry leaders such as DraftKings Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook, PointsBet is hoping to stake a claim in the substantially lucrative Indiana sports betting market.

While some midwestern states such as Iowa have experienced a sluggish start in terms of sports betting revenue, the numbers are strong in Indiana.

The state experienced significant growth in January with online betting action accounting for over 70% of the total handle. It’s largely expected that last month’s numbers will be similarly robust as Indiana bettors take advantage of an expanding online sports betting market.

How to Sign Up With PointsBet Indiana

It doesn’t take long to get started with PointsBet.

PointsBet has previously gained notoriety with some creative marketing. Following the damaging report of the Astros cheating scandal, PointsBet refunded all futures bets on the 2019 Yankees to win the World Series.

They have run similar “good karma” refunds on other bad beats, too.

PointsBet Indiana’s PointsBetting Feature

Beyond generating some positive public relations, PointsBet’s creative betting specials and unique PointsBetting feature bet have made it an appealing alternative to the big-name sportsbooks.

PointsBetting allows users who are confident in a particular outcome–whether it be a player prop total or traditional game line–to place confidence bets, and, in turn, the opportunity to enhance potential payouts.

With PointsBetting, for every point/unit the bet wins (or loses) by, bettors will receive (or pay out) a multiplier of their wagered unit.

For instance, if a bettor wagers $5 on a quarterback to throw for more than 250 yards and that quarterback goes on to throw for 260 yards, bettors would win $50 (the bet wins by 10 units and is multiplied by the original stake of $5, so the payout is $50). If the initial stake was $10, this result would mean bettors would walk away with a $100 win.

While PointsBetting offers a unique way to bet on sports, PointsBet also offers both traditional single-game bets and parlays on fixed-odds outcomes.

