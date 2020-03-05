New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso was the standard-bearer for power hitters in 2019. Can the polar bear pull off a repeat performance?

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso smacked 53 bombs last year, becoming the first rookie in MLB history to lead the majors in home runs. But the question on everyone’s mind is this: can he do it again?

betonline.ag recently released their MLB home run leaders odds, and they like Alonso’s chances. Alonso is tied for the second-best odds along with New York Yankees stud outfielder Aaron Judge at +1000. The current favorite is Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo at +900.

The players with the top 10 odds are as follows:

Joey Gallo, Texas Rangers: +900

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees: +1000

Pete Alonso, New York Mets: +1000

Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels: +1100

Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves: +1200

Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers: +1400

Giancarlo Stanton, New York Yankees: +1400

Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros: +1400

Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers: +1600

Eugenio Suarez, Cincinnati Reds: +1600

Before placing a bet, there are some things that you should know. For example, the last time a player led the majors in home runs in back-to-back years was Jose Bautista in 2010-2011.

So, while Alonso looks like a safe bet to repeat as champion, it’s actually the opposite. That’s especially true when taking into consideration the likely sophomore slump.

Pitchers possess more data on Alonso now and that means they’ll better know how to attack him. That’s likely to lead to worse numbers in year No. 2 for the polar bear. It’s exactly what happened to Bellinger after he set the National League rookie home run record in 2017.

This list includes no real safe bet. Home run numbers are unpredictable and unstable year-to-year. If you want some advice though, you’d never be wrong betting on Mike Trout.