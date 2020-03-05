Legalized sports gambling is sweeping the nation and there’s a strong push to bring sports betting to New York.

Mobile sports betting is getting a huge push right now. Although it’s not legal in the Empire State yet, a television ad campaign from Bet On NY is launching a series of advertisements to promote New York sports betting.

According to Nick Reisman of NY State of Politics, this ad is set to air in the Albany market. Calls for the legalization of sports betting in New York are growing louder and louder.

The ad makes a concerted effort to point out that New Jersey offers many New Yorkers an easy opportunity to bet on sports legally. It doesn’t make sense for New York to let the potential revenue leave the state.

Imagine a world where bettors could place a wager on the 2020 New York Yankees World Series odds without having to leave the Bronx? Knicks fans could throw down a bet on the over as they disembark their train in Penn Station before entering Madison Square Garden. Mets fans could put their money down on Jacob deGrom to win a third-straight Cy Young from Flushing.

When will sports betting eventually make its way to New York? That’s still somewhat unclear.

While sports betting is not legal in New York yet, DraftKings Sportsbook is live in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Iowa, New Hampshire, and West Virginia. You can sign up here.

