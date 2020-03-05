Edge rusher Markus Golden, who led the New York Giants with 10 sacks last year, is reportedly interested in returning to the team.

The 2019 season turned out to be another down year for the New York Giants. After winning three and five games respectively in 2017 and 2018, Big Blue conjured up just four victories. The struggles led to them missing the postseason for the third consecutive year.

There were a few bright spots though, and one of them happened to be at the edge rusher position. Markus Golden, who New York signed to a one-year deal the previous offseason, racked up a team-leading 10 sacks.

Golden’s contract is expiring this offseason and many fans would like for him to remain in East Rutherford. Luckily, the feeling may be mutual, according to Josina Anderson of ESPN.

My understanding is #Giants LB Markus Golden has interest in returning to the #Giants, but will also endeavor to test free agency because of relative time to the start of the new league year, as of now, per source. Golden recorded 10 sacks last season for the #Giants. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 5, 2020

The free agency period will begin on March 18 at 4:00 p.m. ET when the new league year commences.

New York executed what could be known as a “steal” when they acquired Golden last year. The deal he signed was only worth $3.75 million. Golden became the first Giant to record double-digit sacks since Jason Pierre-Paul had 12.5 in 2014. He was also the first Giants linebacker to achieve the milestone since Lawrence Taylor recorded 10.5 sacks in 1990.

Golden could test the open market though, and would definitely carry a more expensive price tag than last year. The Giants, along with general manager Dave Gettleman, will thus have to be ready to dish out a significant amount of cap space if they want to retain their best pass rusher.

Along with the 10 sacks, Golden recorded 72 combined tackles (fifth on the team) and 18 tackles for loss (led team).