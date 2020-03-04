The New York Jets are desperate for some help at cornerback. Thus, they’ve reportedly turned their attention to Chris Harris Jr.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the New York Jets are one of the top-four suitors for free-agent cornerback Chris Harris Jr. Rapoport additionally notes the Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, and Dallas Cowboys are also eyeing the veteran.

Harris has spent his entire career with the Denver Broncos. Despite going undrafted in 2011, the Broncos decided to make a major investment in him. They granted him a three-year deal worth $1.39 million.

It wasn’t an expensive contract, but it’s rare for undrafted players to initially receive multi-year deals. Nonetheless, Harris has proved the Broncos right throughout his career. The corner is a four-time Pro-Bowler and three-time All-Pro.

That’s the kind of player Harris was in the past though. Now, he’s going to be 31 years old before the start of the 2020 season. Coming off a down year in 2019, there are numerous reasons for concern.

Quarterbacks combined to complete 67.1% of their throws for 731 yards when targeting Harris. This includes a 14.9 yards-per-completion rate, a 10 yards-per-target rate, and a quarterback rating of 112.3. For comparison, every single one of those numbers is significantly worse than Trumaine Johnson‘s 2018 season.

Any team signing Harris would be taking a major risk. They would be hoping for a bounce-back year from the former elite corner. That’s usually not a bet that rebuilding teams — like the Jets — should make.

Desperation makes people do crazy things. The lack of depth in the free-agent cornerback class could drive the Jets to overpay for someone that doesn’t deserve the money.