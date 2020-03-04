An NFL executive believes the New York Jets should address their offensive line issues in the first round of the upcoming draft.

The New York Jets possessed a number of issues in 2019, all of which played a role in their ninth consecutive playoff-less season. But the department that was arguably the lowest point of the entire organization was the offensive line. By the end of the season, that specific group ranked 29th in the league with 52 allowed sacks and tied for 27th with 106 allowed quarterback hits.

Luckily for the Jets, there’s a plethora of talented offensive linemen in the upcoming draft. Their selection (No. 11 overall) isn’t in the top 10 thanks in part to a strong second half of 2019. Nonetheless, they could still be in a position to select one of the talented linemen.

And one NFL executive certainly believes they must.

“How could [general manager Joe Douglas] not [choose an offensive lineman]?” the executive said, per Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “There are legitimately four starters that will go in the top 15. They all have Pro Bowl potential. One, maybe even two of them, will be there for the Jets. He can’t go wrong [picking a lineman]. And he can get a receiver later.

“He needs an anchor left tackle to make sure [Sam] Darnold has time to throw.”

At the moment, four of the top offensive tackle prospects are Alabama’s Jedrick Wills, Georgia’s Andrew Thomas, Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs, and Louisville’s Mekhi Becton. It’s very much unclear who will be available once the Jets are on the clock. There’s a possibility that multiple will go in the top 10.

If the Jets do indeed select a stud offensive lineman, it’ll be intriguing to see how he fits into a roster that already includes offensive talent.

The 2020 NFL Draft will commence on Thursday, April 23.