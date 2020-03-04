Complex Sports recently ranked each NFL team’s Twitter account. The New York Giants weren’t near the top, to say the least.

For the most part, the New York Giants are strictly business. They’ve never been a team known for distractions, having once been referred to as an “accounting firm in cleats” by Colin Cowherd. It’s part of the reason why fans became a little uncomfortable at times with Odell Beckham Jr.’s antics.

And apparently, their social media is perceived the same way.

This week, Complex took the time to rank each NFL team’s Twitter account, with the Giants finishing as the 28th-best in the league. Complex’s reasoning? Well, the Giants account apparently doesn’t have much “sauce.”

“The Giants keep things matter-of-fact on their timeline,” Complex Sports wrote. “They mainly post content and stories like a traditional media outlet, though they’ll occasionally hop in on a trending topic. They have a strong video team and leverage that medium often. If you’re a Big Blue fan, you come here to stay up to date on the team and get to know the players a little bit, but you don’t expect much sauce in the tweets.” At the moment, 1.9 million people follow Big Blue’s account, which is nowhere near the most in the league. The New England Patriots — whose account came in 15th on this list — possess 4.6 million followers. They were also the first NFL Twitter account to reach 1 million followers back in 2014. According to Complex, the Giants have stayed stagnant with their social media success. New York received the exact same ranking last year. At least the Giants account isn’t the worst in the NFC East though. The Washington Redskins Twitter account finishes 31st on this list.