Markus Golden underwent a very successful 2019 season. Now, the New York Giants reportedly want him back in 2020.

The 2019 campaign was another lost year for the New York Giants. Big Blue finished with just four wins, marking their third consecutive losing season. New York actually regressed from 2018, a year in which they finished 5-11.

But through the struggles and issues came a bright spot at the edge rusher position. Markus Golden — who Big Blue signed to a one-year deal prior to 2019 — racked up a team-leading 10 sacks. He thus became the first Giants linebacker to record at least 10 single-season sacks since Lawrence Taylor. The Hall of Famer notched 10.5 in 1990.

Many fans want Golden to remain in East Rutherford, and according to a source close to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, their wish may come true.

The source states that the Giants liked what they saw from Golden last year. As a result, the organization wants to provide him with a second contract.

The single-year deal Golden played on last season was worth $3.75 million. He’ll likely be more expensive this time around due to his successful 2019 campaign, but Golden is worth the cash. This Giants team needs a talented pass-rusher and the familiar face will be nothing but beneficial for them.

As a team, the Giants only recorded 36 sacks this past season. This statistic ranked 22nd in the league and wasn’t much better than the previous year’s total. In 2018, New York tied for 30th in the NFL with 30 sacks.

Along with his double-digit sack total, Golden racked up 72 combined tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 27 quarterback hits, and returned a fumble for a touchdown in 2019.