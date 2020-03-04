Former New York Giants punter Steve Weatherford claims his Super Bowl 46 ring was recently stolen from his car.

In February 2012, Steve Weatherford found himself part of a New York Giants team that hoisted their fourth Lombardi Trophy. In his first year with the team, Big Blue ousted the New England Patriots 21-17 in Super Bowl 46. Weatherford thus earned his first-ever Super Bowl ring.

Unfortunately, that ring is now out of his possession.

On Tuesday, Weatherford claimed via his Instagram account that the ring was stolen out of his car. His vehicle was apparently one of eight to be robbed in his neighborhood in one night. Weatherford additionally notes to his followers to look out to see if anyone’s selling the ring on eBay.

This is similar to an incident that occurred in November of last year. Former Giants linebacker Spencer Paysinger — who played for Big Blue from 2011-14 — also had his Super Bowl 46 ring stolen. Paysinger’s ring was earned during his rookie season in the pros.

Weatherford was with the Giants through the 2014 season before returning to the New York Jets in 2015. He had previously spent time with Gang Green from 2009-10. Weatherford also underwent tenures with the New Orleans Saints (2006-08), Kansas City Chiefs (2008), and Jacksonville Jaguars (2008).

During that Super Bowl-winning 2011 campaign, Weatherford punted 82 times for a total of 3,745 yards (45.7 yards per punt). He additionally served as the team’s holder. Thus, he played a role in kicker Lawrence Tynes’ game-winning 31-yard field goal against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.