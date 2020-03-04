Caris LeVert’s 51-point outburst came out of nowhere. Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson reflects on the dominant performance.

Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson has never seen Caris LeVert play as well as he did on Tuesday night in Boston. In the fourth quarter and overtime, LeVert outscored the Boston Celtics singlehandedly (37-36).

The shifty guard scored a career-high 51 points on the night and answered the bell every time the Nets needed him most. Forgive Atkinson for comparing LeVert to Michael Jordan. Many people might think that is a bridge too far, but it’s hard to argue considering LeVert’s absolute dominance.

Caris LeVert went off last night! 🏀 51 POINTS

🏀 5 ASSISTS

🏀 4 REBOUNDS@BrooklynNets Head Coach Kenny Atkinson tells @TheFrankIsola & @Mitch_Lawrence about @CarisLeVert's epic performance. pic.twitter.com/vlEnPL0409 — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) March 4, 2020

“I think it was how efficient he was,” Atkinson said. “He only did it on 26 shots, 17-for-26. Obviously, stepping up and making those big free throws. I could be mistaken but I think he scored all of our points in overtime. Now it’s like OK, you got us into overtime, sometimes guys relax a little. He just kept attacking. That was the thing about it, how aggressive he was.

“It’s one of those things — and I know people are gonna laugh — but it’s one of those [Michael] Jordan things. He just took over. He was just relentless.”

Obviously, Atkinson is not saying LeVert is as good as Jordan. Rather, his performance on Tuesday night was Jordan-esque. He went to work with a lineup consisting of Chris Chiozza, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Rodions Kurucs, and DeAndre Jordan.

LeVert’s 37 points in the fourth and overtime were the most of any player in the NBA in the last 20 years according to ESPN Stats & Info.

The Nets' Caris LeVert had 14 points in the 1st 3 quarters and 37 in the 4th quarter and overtime of Brooklyn's win at Boston Tuesday. Nobody over the last 20 seasons has scored more in the 4th quarter/OT. pic.twitter.com/Fvv0EnQFI3 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 4, 2020