New York Giants tight end Evan Engram could reportedly be a trade candidate once the 2020 season comes along.

Despite undergoing a promising rookie campaign in 2017, Evan Engram has mostly been a disappointment over the last two seasons. Injuries have plagued the New York Giants tight end, as he’s missed 13 games since the start of 2018 and 14 total throughout his career. The health issues have suppressed his consistency and reliability as a player.

With that said, the Giants may be reluctant to give Engram a long-term deal after his four-year contract expires next offseason. They could pick up his fifth-year option, but that may not even be done, as there’s reportedly a chance he could end up on another team before 2020 concludes.

Matthew Berry of ESPN writes, “An inside source says the Giants don’t believe Evan Engram can ever stay healthy. The source believes Engram is a candidate to be traded during the upcoming season.”

His most recent setback involved a foot injury which caused him to miss half of 2019. He ended the year with 44 receptions for 467 yards and three touchdowns across a career-low eight games.

Engram dealt with an MCL sprain and a hamstring pull in 2018. The MCL setback caused him to miss three games while the latter injury caused him to miss a pair of matchups.

In his absence this past year, the Giants received reliable production from rookie tight end Kaden Smith. In nine games, Smith recorded 31 receptions for 268 yards and a trio of scores. Two of those touchdowns came in the Week 16 win over the Redskins.