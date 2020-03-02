The New York Giants division-rival Washington Redskins are reportedly considering Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa for their No. 2 overall pick.

Looks like the New York Giants may not have to face Ohio State’s Chase Young twice a year after all.

For the most part, experts have predicted that the Washington Redskins will choose the All-American pass-rusher with the No. 2 overall pick. This would come after the Cincinnati Bengals’ selection, which will likely be Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow.

But according to a source close to Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, the Redskins may not choose Young. Instead, they may look to take Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. This would be interesting considering the Redskins just selected quarterback Dwayne Haskins with the No. 15 overall pick in 2019’s draft.

“They felt like Dwayne was not the guy right now,” the source said. “They want to bring in Tua, just get it going and compete.” Per Deen, the Redskins met with Tua at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis and told him that they want him in D.C. The Crimson Tide standout could thus compete with Haskins for the job. Or is there a possibility that the Redskins are just saying this in order to essentially force the Miami Dolphins to swap picks with them? The Dolphins currently have the No. 5 pick and will likely look to draft a quarterback. In a scenario like this, the Redskins would have plenty of leverage, being that the Dolphins desperately need to be in a position to select their hopeful quarterback of the future. There’s a chance the Dolphins like Oregon’s Justin Herbert over Tagovailoa though. Nonetheless, we’ll find out everything once the NFL Draft arrives on Thursday, April 23.