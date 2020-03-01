Potential New York Giants draft target Isaiah Simmons ran the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine.

With the No. 4 overall pick in the upcoming draft (which could turn into the No. 5 or 6 pick via a trade), the New York Giants may have the chance to bolster their defense immensely. If available, they could choose Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons, who proved to be one of the top players in the country on that side of the ball in 2019.

Simmons possesses incredible talent and athleticism, the latter of which he certainly portrayed at the NFL Scouting Combine.

On Saturday, Simmons ran the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds. He additionally posted a 39-inch vertical jump and an 11-foot broad jump.

Isaiah Simmons

2020 #NFLCombine • 238 pounds

• 40-yard dash: 4.39

• Vertical Jump: 39”

• Broad Jump: 11’0”



Simmons: first player since at least 2003 to record a 38+ inch vertical jump, 11+ foot broad jump & a sub-4.4 40-yard dash at the combine while weighing 230+ pounds. — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) March 1, 2020

The eye-popping quality about Simmons is that he can also perform well in the defensive backfield. He can be used as a safety in certain packages, which would bode well for Big Blue. Last year, New York’s secondary ranked 28th in the league with 264.1 passing yards allowed per game.

In 15 games for the Tigers this past season, Simmons racked up 104 total tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, three picks, and eight passes defended. His efforts earned him the ACC Defensive Player of the Year Award and the Butkus Award for the nation’s top linebacker. He was also a unanimous first-team All-American and a first-team All-ACC selection.

The Giants need assistance at both the defensive back and linebacker spots. Thus, look for Simmons to be used in a number of ways if he finds himself in East Rutherford next season.

The 2020 NFL Draft will commence on Thursday, April 23.