The New Jersey Devils are recalling Jesper Boqvist for depth as they finish up a four-game west coast road trip.

Jesper Boqvist is rejoining the New Jersey Devils. Saturday, the team announced the forward has been recalled from Binghamton (AHL) and will join the team Sunday for their matchup with the Anaheim Ducks on the West Coast.

His call up gives New Jersey an extra forward. The Devils drafted Boqvist with the 36th overall pick out of Sweden in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. He is the brother of Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Adam Boqvist who was taken with the eighth overall pick in the 2019 draft.

The 21-year-old has played in 34 NHL games this season in which he’s scored four goals.

The Devils sent Boqvist to Binghamton on Jan. 19 after he failed to record an assist in his first career stint of NHL hockey.

In 15 games in the AHL, the forward scored five goals with three assists for a total of eight points.

He joins a Devils squad in the midst of a west coast swing. The team lost in overtime to the San Jose Sharks on Thursday and will match up with the Kings in Los Angeles Saturday.

Boqvist will make it out west in time for two games against the Ducks and Golden Knights before the team returns home to take on the defending champion St. Louis Blues Friday.

It is unclear whether not he will stay with New Jersey for the remainder of the regular season or if he will be sent back to the AHL to finish out his year.

It’s likely the Devils will continue to recall players from Binghamton throughout the last few weeks of the season. With the playoffs out of the picture, the Devils can give young players NHL experience to take into the offseason.