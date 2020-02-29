The Brooklyn Nets were “embarrassed” with their performance in a loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night.

It’s been an up-and-down season for the Brooklyn Nets, and they added another tally to the loss column on Friday night. The Hawks ousted the Nets 141-118 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, increasing Brooklyn’s losing streak to three games.

It’s the Nets’ 32nd defeat of the season. This one seems to be hitting differently though, at least according to shooting guard Garrett Temple.

“If you don’t feel embarrassed after losing to a team that we beat three times — beat by quite a large margin last time — they came out and embarrassed us,” Temple said, per Brian Lewis of the New York Post. “Orlando passed us up, so if we don’t have an edge for the next 23 games we’re in the wrong sport. Just a matter of us trying to win as many games as we can for this playoff push. This is a wake-up call for us.”

Temple put up 16 points and five rebounds through 30 minutes on the floor. Spencer Dinwiddie dropped 24 points with 13 assists. Both statistics led the team.

For Atlanta, center John Collins put up a game-high 33 points and game-high 13 rebounds. All-Star point guard Trae Young additionally recorded 22 points and a game-high 14 assists.

With this loss along with the Orlando Magic’s win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, Brooklyn has fallen to eighth place in the Eastern Conference. They’ll continue their four-game road trip with a matchup against the fourth-place Miami Heat on Saturday night. Tip-off will take place at 7:30 p.m. ET.