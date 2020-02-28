Cardiac screenings reveal that New York Mets’ outfielder Brandon Nimmo’s heart is a little large. The happiest man in baseball explains why.

New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo was scratched from the lineup on Wednesday for additional cardiac screening. Nimmo’s wife Chelsea calmed Mets fans down on Thursday telling them that Brandon was fine.

On Friday, Nimmo told the world his diagnosis.

Brandon Nimmo discusses his heart issue. Off video, he just said his heart must be big because he has "a lot of love to give." pic.twitter.com/T0Zw0spP4N — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) February 28, 2020

Nimmo told the media, “everything’s good to go.” He also made a quick joke about his diagnosis saying that his heart was big because “I have a lot of love to give.” What else would fans expect from a guy who runs to first base with a giant smile after every walk?

Nimmo getting the all-clear is huge for the Mets. It means that the team will have their starting center fielder on Opening Day, barring another injury.

Considering the Mets’ other options in center, this was huge. The offensive dropoff to Jake Marisnick would have been monumental. Nimmo is an All-Star caliber center fielder offensively and Marsnick, on the other hand, is one of the worst hitting outfielders in MLB.

Health is going to be imperative for the New York Mets in 2020. The team lacks quality depth in a ton of places, center field being one of them.

If they want any chance at making a playoff run in 2019 they’re going to need to stay healthy. In 2019 the Mets had the best starting pitching health in MLB. They also stayed mostly healthy on the field with Nimmo being the only significant player to unexpectedly miss significant time.

If that luck runs out in 2020, the Mets ill be hard-pressed to find a way to compete for the playoff spot they so desperately want.