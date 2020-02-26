In a major piece of injury news, New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo was scratched from Wednesday’s game for a cardiac screening.

According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, the New York Mets scratched Brandon Nimmo at the behest of the team cardiologist. Nimmo underwent a cardiac screening and may need additional screening done.

The Mets say Brandon Nimmo was scratched because the team cardiologist suggested additional cardiac screening. The Mets completed that testing today. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) February 26, 2020

This is the scariest news that Mets fans could imagine. Their likely leadoff hitter and centerfielder is having his heart tested. It’s certainly ironic that Nimmo’s best tool is his metaphorical heart, and now his real heart could keep him away from the game.

It’s unknown what appeared in the initial screening that triggered the suggestion for additional work. If the team cardiologist does find an issue with Nimmo’s heart, there’s no telling how long he could be out.

Nimmo, 26, is coming off an injury-plagued 2019 season. He missed most of the year with back and neck injuries, but nothing to do with his heart. In 69 games last season, Nimmo slashed .221/.375/.407 with eight home runs and 29 RBIs.

The upbeat outfielder’s breakout season came in 2018 when he belted 17 home runs and put together an OPS of .889, mostly out of the leadoff spot. Nimmo drew 80 walks that season, which was good enough for second on the Mets. Only Michael Conforto (84) walked more than Nimmo that year—and he played in 13 more games.

It’s likely that manager Luis Rojas will be asked about Nimmo’s condition after Wednesday’s game is over. That’ll likely be the first real trickle of information on this mysterious and unsettling news.