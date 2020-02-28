New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo’s wife says he’s OK after the chaos that ensued following his cardiac testing.

New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo was scratched from Wednesday’s game because he was to undergo a cardiac screening. He already had screenings done and the team cardiologist believed Nimmo may need to go through some more precautionary tests.

Chelsea Nimmo, Brandon’s wife, came to the rescue on Twitter. On Thursday afternoon, she tweeted that Brandon is completely fine, but wishes he can get back on the field while implying that the media storm the testing has caused is unwarranted and exaggerated. She said that he is healthy and feels great while basically confirming that these tests are precautionary.

She followed the tweet up with another one apologizing if her saying what she said broke any rules that she was unaware of.

I’m just gonna say it. Brandon is fine (other than wishing he could just do his thing & play!) The timing was inconvenient & has caused a media storm. He’s healthy and feels great, just have to be sure of these things. Hopefully we can get this all cleared up and move forward! — Chelsea Jane Nimmo (@chelseajnimmo) February 27, 2020

This has definitely come to the relief of Mets fans. Hearing that their likely everyday centerfielder and leadoff hitter could be down, and with a heart problem, no less, is terrifying. The fact that Nimmo missed the majority of the 2019 season after he was found to have a bulging disk in his neck hasn’t made the situation any easier.

It’s great that everything seems to be OK and that Nimmo will likely get back to action soon. Nimmo is a crucial part of this squad and his teammates miss him when he isn’t playing.

The 26-year-old has a career slash line of .254/.387/.440 as well as an OPS of .827 and OPS+ of 127. Nimmo has been the lead-off hitter for the Mets and is praised for his ability to get on-base quite often. His career numbers are good, and he improves with time, but it’s also important to note that his already established numbers would be even better if he played last year.

Nimmo will show his value with his glove this year, as well. Now that Juan Lagares is gone, Nimmo will likely be the Mets’ permanent center fielder. His ability to adjust and do what the team asks of him is valuable and praiseworthy. It really is good news that he should be ok.