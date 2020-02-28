Yetur Gross-Matos was born in New Jersey and grew up as a fan of the New York Giants and Jason Pierre-Paul.

Former Penn State defensive lineman Yetur Gross-Matos grew up a New York Giants fan. Not only that, but Gross-Matos also says that Jason Pierre-Paul, a defensive end like himself, was his favorite player.

Gross-Matos told media about his Giants fandom during the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Pierre-Paul was a prolific player for Big Blue. During his time in East Rutherford, Pierre-Paul earned himself two Pro Bowl nominees, a first-team All-Pro selection, and a Lombardi Trophy. If there was any defensive end to watch when Gross-Matos was a kid, it was JPP.

Luckily for Gross-Matos, the Giants are looking for a defensive lineman who can rush the quarterback, which is his specialty. The team has not had a defensive lineman post eight or more sacks since his favorite player, JPP, did it in 2017.

The Nittany Lion fits this role perfectly as his 6-foot-5, 270-pound frame aids him in breaching the backfield. As a two-year starter, he racked up 35 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks earning him first-team All-B1G honors.

Unfortunately for the prospect, it is unlikely that he will be drafted by the Giants. He would be a big reach at No. 4 and probably won’t fall to pick 36.

The most likely scenario for Gross-Matos to play for his childhood team is if the Giants trade back. Either way, the kid will likely start and play tons of snaps for whatever team is lucky enough to draft him.