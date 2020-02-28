The New York Giants reportedly are “very serious” about trading back in the draft and could be targeting Auburn’s Derrick Brown.

The NFL Draft is officially less than two months away, and the New York Giants must make a number of decisions. Not only will they decide who they’ll use their first-round pick on, but they’ll also figure out when exactly they’ll be selecting. At the moment, Big Blue possesses the No. 4 overall pick but could trade back to No. 5 or 6.

Many Giants fans believe swapping picks is something that’ll benefit the team greatly. Luckily for them, that may just end up occurring.

According to Matt Lombardo of NJ Advance Media, Giants general manager Dave Gettleman is “very serious” about trading back and could be targeting Auburn defensive lineman Derrick Brown.

After speaking to multiple #NFL sources in Indianapolis this week, strong sense from executives and evaluators is Dave Gettleman is “very serious” about trading back in the #NFLDraft. The #Giants’ target: Derrick Brown. @ZackBlatt w/more on #Auburn DL: https://t.co/0p3oAQwQpM — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) February 28, 2020

The 21-year-old played four years for the Tigers and was a unanimous All-American this past year. He additionally was selected to the All-SEC first team and won the SEC Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2019.

Throughout his senior season, Brown racked up 54 total tackles with 11.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. He combined for 170 total tackles and 12.5 sacks across all four years (46 total games).

The Giants just used one of their first-round picks to bolster their defensive line last year. With the No. 17 overall pick — a selection they acquired from the Browns via the Odell Beckham Jr. trade — New York took Clemson’s Dexter Lawrence. In his rookie campaign, Lawrence recorded 38 combined tackles and 2.5 sacks.