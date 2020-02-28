The New York Giants will meet with cornerback prospects Jeffrey Okudah and Trevon Diggs at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Ahead of the NFL Draft, one of the many needs across the New York Giants roster is at cornerback. After waiving Janoris Jenkins in December, Big Blue is in need of a stud corner who can hopefully thrive with this defense for years.

Luckily for them, this upcoming draft class possesses a number of talented individuals at that position, two of which will be meeting with the Giants this week.

According to Coby Green of SNY, the Giants will be meeting with Ohio State’s Jeffrey Okudah and Alabama’s Trevon Diggs. Both meetings will take place on Saturday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Okudah was arguably the most talented corner in the country this past season and could be off the board by the time the Giants’ selection arrives. In 2019, Okudah was a unanimous All-American and a first-team All-Big Ten selection. He recorded 34 total tackles, one tackle for loss, three interceptions, and nine passes defended for the Buckeyes this past season.

Diggs, on the other hand, was a first-team All-SEC selection in 2019. He racked up 37 total tackles, three picks (one pick-six), eight passes defended, and two fumble recoveries (one returned for a touchdown) for the Crimson Tide last season.

Either defensive back would be a great addition to a secondary that struggled mightily last year. Big Blue ranked 28th in the league with 264.1 passing yards allowed per game.

The Giants currently hold the No. 4 overall pick but could trade back to the No. 5 or 6 selection. The NFL Draft will commence on Thursday, April 23.