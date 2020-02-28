New York Giants tight end Rhett Ellison may be considering retirement after he suffered a season-ending concussion in 2019.

The New York Giants possess a multitude of tight ends on the roster, all with different strengths and abilities. Nonetheless, one of them may be calling it quits before the 2020 campaign begins.

According to sources close to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, Rhett Ellison is considering retirement. The veteran just wrapped up his third year with the Giants, one in which he suffered a season-ending concussion. Ellison took part in just 10 games in 2019.

During that span, Ellison caught 18 balls for 167 yards and one touchdown. He hasn’t played a full season’s worth of games since his inaugural campaign in East Rutherford in 2017.

If Ellison were to retire, that would leave the Giants with Evan Engram, Kaden Smith, and Garrett Dickerson at the tight end spot. New York recently parted ways with Scott Simonson and Isaiah Searight.

Engram is another individual who’s succumbed to injury-related issues. Across his first three seasons in the league, he’s missed 14 total games. Eight of those matchups came this past year. It’s caused fans to reconsider their thoughts on him, and the organization will have a huge decision to make when it comes to his future with the team.

If injuries haunt Engram again in 2020, look for Smith to build off his very promising rookie season. In nine games, Smith caught 31 balls for 268 yards and three touchdowns. Two of those scores came in the Week 16 overtime win against the Washington Redskins.