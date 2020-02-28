Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee could join the New York Giants if he hits the open market this offseason.

There’s no question the New York Giants need help at middle linebacker. The latest rumor suggests that Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee may be interested in helping the team fill that void.

Per Matt Lombardo of NJ.com, Lee would “would welcome the opportunity” to join the Giants if he is not re-signed by the Cowboys.

Lee, 33, played all 10 seasons of his career with Dallas. He’s twice been named a Pro Bowler and in 2016 was named first-team All-Pro.

In 2019, Lee played in all 16 games for Dallas recording 86 total tackles, four tackles for a loss, one sack, an interception, and four passes defended.

For nearly his entire tenure with the Cowboys, new Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett served as the teams’ head coach.

The one concern with Lee throughout his career has been injuries. 2019 marked the first time he played a full 16-game season.

Regardless, he is a proven leader in the locker room and, when on the field, has nearly always performed at a high level.

The question the Giants will need to ask is if they want to invest in a 33-year old middle linebacker who’s nearing the end of his career.

In the midst of a rebuild, New York is looking to get younger and adding a veteran with an injury history may not make much sense for their future plans.

On the flip side, they could see Lee as the perfect mentor to second-year linebacker Ryan Connelly and to any other middle linebackers the team brings in during the offseason in the short-term.

If the Cowboys don’t re-sign Lee, he will be a name to watch as the Giants build their 2020 roster. NFL free agency begins on March 18 when the new league year begins.