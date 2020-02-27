The New York Jets’ offensive line needs an overhaul, but edge rusher is just as big of a need. K’Lavon Chaisson could be the answer.

Lousiana State Univerity edge rusher K’Lavon Chaisson told the media on Friday that he met with the New York Jets at the scouting combine. Chaisson pulled out of the combine in a shocking move just a few days ago.

He’s still Indianapolis meeting with teams and introducing himself to general managers and scouts. Turns out Jets general manager Joe Douglas was interested in talking a little bit more.

Chaisson is often considered the second-best edge rusher in the draft class. He’s widely believed to be a top-15 draft pick which fits in line with the Jets picking at 11th overall.

It also fits in line with Douglas’ previous draft strategies. Since becoming an executive in 2016, Douglas has taken an edge rusher in the first round twice. The Jets could certainly use one.

The last Jets edge rusher with at least 10 sacks was Calvin Pace, which was nearly a decade ago. The team has been desperate for some pass rush help for a long time.

It’s possible that all four of the top offensive linemen are off the board at 11. If that happens, the Jets need a backup plan and Chaisson would fit the bill.

He’s an athletic freak with a skill set that isn’t done justice by his lack of production at LSU. He looks primed to be a much better NFL player than he was in college.

The Jets could be the team that gives him the chance to take that leap.