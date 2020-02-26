The New York Giants will meet with University of Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas this coming Thursday.

The NFL Draft is less than two months away, and like all teams, the New York Giants must decide which positions will need an upgrade. Yes, there are a number of spots that require attention especially after the team won just four games last season. But out of all of them, the one they may need to improve the most is offensive tackle.

Nate Solder and Mike Remmers — who respectively played the left and right tackle positions in 2019 — may not be the long-term answers. That means the Giants could select someone at either spot with their first pick. One of the individuals they may consider is University of Georgia’s Andrew Thomas, who’s taking the next step in the process this week.

Per Scott Thompson of SNY, Thomas mentioned that he’s meeting with the Giants on Thursday. This is big for New York, due to the fact that Thomas was one of the top offensive tackles in the country last season.

In 2019, Thomas was a unanimous All-American and a first-team All-SEC selection.

When it comes to the possibility of playing professional football in New York, Thomas doesn’t exactly shy away from the idea.

“That would be crazy,” he told reporters. “You guys know I signed with Roc Nation so I’ve been up there a couple times and New York’s a nice city.”

There are a number of highly talented offensive tackles in the upcoming class. Alabama’s Jedrick Wills, Louisville’s Mekhi Becton, and Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs additionally headline the overall group.