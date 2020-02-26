Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton would “love” the opportunity to meet with the New York Giants ahead of the draft.

With the NFL Draft less than two months away, the New York Giants have a number of needs across the roster. Their defense has struggled mightily over the past few seasons, so many expect them to use their No. 4 overall pick on that side of the ball.

But a position fans may overlook is offensive tackle. Nate Solder and Mike Remmers weren’t great for the Giants last year at the left and right tackle spots, respectively. This may prompt New York to use their first-round pick on a talented lineman who could grow with this primarily young offensive group.

One of the individuals they could consider is Louisville tackle Mekhi Becton, who may not be opposed to the idea of playing for Big Blue.

At the NFL Scouting Combine this week, Becton said he’d “love to” meet with the Giants, according to Dan Salomone of the team’s official website.

“I just like how grimy [New York is],” Becton said. “I just love the New York griminess.”

He further explained his comments.

“Just the state, you know what I mean,” he said. “New York is just tough. I love New York.” Becton possesses a massive frame, standing at 6-foot-7 and 364 pounds. The 20-year-old was selected to the All-ACC first team this past year. Whether it’s Becton or not, don’t be surprised if general manager Dave Gettleman decides to use the team’s first pick on a tackle. Judging by the offensive line’s performance over the past few years, it’s clear they need to tremendously improve in that area.