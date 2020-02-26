The New Jersey Devils’ recent fire sale didn’t t include leading scorer Kyle Palmieri. Interim general manager Tom Fitzgerald explains why.

In a surprise to some, the New Jersey Devils held onto winger Kyle Palmieri despite trading six other veteran players.

When asked why the team decided to hold onto the winger, Devils interim general manager Tom Fitzgerald made it clear that the team had no intentions to move their leading scorer.

Fitzgerald asked Abbey Mastracco of USA Today, “Why would I want to move a 30-goal scorer?

“I told teams they need to come in and blow my socks off. No one did,” he said. “I think everybody knew exactly how I felt about Kyle Palmieri and felt that I wasn’t gonna be bullied to move him.”

Palmieri leads the Devils in both goals with 23 and points with 43 this season.

After starting his career with the Anaheim Ducks, Palmieri was traded to New Jersey in June of 2015 and quickly became a fan favorite due to tri-state area roots.

Palmieri was born on Long Island in Smithtown, NY and went onto attend St. Peter’s Preparatory School in Jersey City, NJ.

At 29 years old, there was plenty of speculation the Devils could ship off the sharpshooter for a package of young talent or draft picks, but Fitzgerald made it clear his age will only help the team going forward.

“I know I’ve used the word ‘man’ but you know what? Experience is really important to help develop young players,” Fitzgerald said. “We don’t feel that we’re that far off but you move a guy like that, how do you fill that hole? They don’t grow on trees.”

The Devils have now made it clear Palmieri is part of their future for the long-haul. Thus, don’t expect the hometown kid to go anywhere.