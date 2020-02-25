The New York Giants are contemplating the use of the franchise or transition tag on defensive lineman Leonard Williams.

According to general manager Dave Gettleman, the New York Giants will consider tagging Leonard Williams. The Giants acquired the former Trojan in a trade that sent a 2020 third-round pick and a fifth-rounder in 2021 to the New York Jets. When asked about using the franchise or transition tag on Williams, Gettleman confirmed that it was possible.

“We’re discussing that and I don’t discuss negotiations anyhow, but that’s [in] discussion,” Gettleman said Tuesday at the NFL Combine per Danny Abriano of SNY.

Williams, 25, is a one-time Pro Bowler who is coming off the worst season of his career. He finished the disappointing season with a career-low 0.5 sacks and two tackles for loss. Prior to his Big Blue arrival, Williams had not obtained a sack all season. This is why Gettleman tried to obtain the “hog-mollie” who was once seen as a first-round talent.

The Giants do not seem to want to commit to Williams’ long-term goals of $15 million per year. New York will likely want the lineman to prove his worth before signing him to that big of a deal. This is why Gettleman is contemplating the use of a tag.

If Williams is filed as a defensive tackle, the transition tag would be $12.32M and the franchise tag $15.5M. This would still be a hefty price to pay as the Giants look to fill holes throughout the team.

Gettleman, who has never tagged a player as the Giants’ general manager, has not ruled out the possibility of letting the unrestricted free agent walk.

The period to transition tag a player begins on Feb. 25 and ends on March 10. The period to franchise tag a player ends begins on Feb. 27 and ends on March 12. Gettleman will have to make a decision on what to do with Williams’ role on the Giants in the next coming weeks.